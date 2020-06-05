All apartments in Bonita Springs
17291 Cherrywood CT

17291 Cherrywood Court · (260) 417-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17291 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8503 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
*SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*

This 2nd floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a Verona floor plan; 3 bed, 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal are featured in this beautiful home. Bonita National is an extremely active & social community and one you’ll definitely want to call home! This amazing resort lifestyle includes a little something for everyone! Hang out with friends, new & old by the resort style pool & cabana or enjoy a glass of wine & dinner in the state-of-the-art club house. Relax & pamper yourself in the spa, workout in the fully equipped fitness center, or unwind in a yoga class. Bonita National features eight Har-Tru surface Tennis courts, an amazing aqua driving range & 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gordon G. Lewis. Transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.
Nestled between Naples & Fort Myers a short drive in either direction will take you to sun drenched beaches, exclusive shopping & dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have any available units?
17291 Cherrywood CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17291 Cherrywood CT have?
Some of 17291 Cherrywood CT's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17291 Cherrywood CT currently offering any rent specials?
17291 Cherrywood CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17291 Cherrywood CT pet-friendly?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT offer parking?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT does not offer parking.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have a pool?
Yes, 17291 Cherrywood CT has a pool.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have accessible units?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17291 Cherrywood CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17291 Cherrywood CT does not have units with air conditioning.
