17291 Cherrywood CT

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool yoga tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court yoga

*SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*



This 2nd floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a Verona floor plan; 3 bed, 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal are featured in this beautiful home. Bonita National is an extremely active & social community and one you’ll definitely want to call home! This amazing resort lifestyle includes a little something for everyone! Hang out with friends, new & old by the resort style pool & cabana or enjoy a glass of wine & dinner in the state-of-the-art club house. Relax & pamper yourself in the spa, workout in the fully equipped fitness center, or unwind in a yoga class. Bonita National features eight Har-Tru surface Tennis courts, an amazing aqua driving range & 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gordon G. Lewis. Transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.

Nestled between Naples & Fort Myers a short drive in either direction will take you to sun drenched beaches, exclusive shopping & dining!