Bonita Springs, FL
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

15375 Laughing Gull Lane

15375 Laughing Gull Lane · (239) 687-8758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit VillageWalk of Bonita · Avail. Jul 15

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet. Lease provides for $25 discount for each month that rent is paid on due date. MAY consider pets. Downstairs flex room can be den or bedroom but has its own front balcony, closet and adjoining full bath. Tile in main living area, carpet in bedrooms, stairway, and hallway. Granite countertop, kitchen backsplash, and carpet approx. 2 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have any available units?
15375 Laughing Gull Lane has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have?
Some of 15375 Laughing Gull Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15375 Laughing Gull Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15375 Laughing Gull Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15375 Laughing Gull Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane does offer parking.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane has a pool.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have accessible units?
No, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15375 Laughing Gull Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15375 Laughing Gull Lane has units with air conditioning.
