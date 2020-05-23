15375 Laughing Gull Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet. Lease provides for $25 discount for each month that rent is paid on due date. MAY consider pets. Downstairs flex room can be den or bedroom but has its own front balcony, closet and adjoining full bath. Tile in main living area, carpet in bedrooms, stairway, and hallway. Granite countertop, kitchen backsplash, and carpet approx. 2 years old.