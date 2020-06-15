All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

12737 Hunters Ridge DR

12737 Hunters Ridge Drive · (239) 246-9899
Location

12737 Hunters Ridge Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hunters Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
tennis court
Gorgeous 3/2 SFH w/POOL. 3 bedrooms, w/1 full size bed, 1 queen size bed, & 2 twin beds . The master bedroom and bathroom has a Jacuzzi and dual showers in a separate location away from guest bedrooms. This home features a lanai with a heated pool, with both solar panels and a pool pump, with access from glass sliding doors from both the living room & the master bedroom. The comfortable large living room has a 55" tv. The family room opens to the living room features an 8 foot slate pool table. This home has two outdoor lounge areas ... Enjoy yourself by the pool in the evening, or after a day at the beach and in the morning, have your coffee on the front terrace and enjoy the warm sun! This home is conveniently located in the center of Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club secured gated community right off of Interstate 75, on Bonita Beach Road, behind the 17th tee box with no chance of encountering errant golf shots. Close by the newly renovated clubhouse, large community heated pool, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts. It is 6 miles from beautiful Barefoot Beach, just 17 miles away from RSW Airport, close to great shopping and tons of delicious restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have any available units?
12737 Hunters Ridge DR has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have?
Some of 12737 Hunters Ridge DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12737 Hunters Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
12737 Hunters Ridge DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12737 Hunters Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR offer parking?
No, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR does not offer parking.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR has a pool.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12737 Hunters Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12737 Hunters Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
