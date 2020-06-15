12737 Hunters Ridge DR

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2 SFH w/POOL. 3 bedrooms, w/1 full size bed, 1 queen size bed, & 2 twin beds . The master bedroom and bathroom has a Jacuzzi and dual showers in a separate location away from guest bedrooms. This home features a lanai with a heated pool, with both solar panels and a pool pump, with access from glass sliding doors from both the living room & the master bedroom. The comfortable large living room has a 55" tv. The family room opens to the living room features an 8 foot slate pool table. This home has two outdoor lounge areas ... Enjoy yourself by the pool in the evening, or after a day at the beach and in the morning, have your coffee on the front terrace and enjoy the warm sun! This home is conveniently located in the center of Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club secured gated community right off of Interstate 75, on Bonita Beach Road, behind the 17th tee box with no chance of encountering errant golf shots. Close by the newly renovated clubhouse, large community heated pool, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts. It is 6 miles from beautiful Barefoot Beach, just 17 miles away from RSW Airport, close to great shopping and tons of delicious restaurants!