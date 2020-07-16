All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:30 PM

11317 Monte Carlo BLVD

11317 Monte Carlo Boulevard · (352) 281-6003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11317 Monte Carlo Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER CONSTRUCTION. Only a couple years old. New community of Paloma. Available Aug 1st, this beautiful condo has all the upgrades such as ceramic tile floors, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to name a few. The nice open floor plan leads you out to a peaceful view on the lanai overlooking the lake. Comes with attached 1 car garage. The very desirable Paloma community is located just minutes from beaches, dining, shopping and Coconut Point Mall. 1 year lease required. No pets. No smokers. 1st, and security(1 months rent) required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have any available units?
11317 Monte Carlo BLVD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have?
Some of 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Monte Carlo BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD offers parking.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have a pool?
No, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have accessible units?
No, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11317 Monte Carlo BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
