11317 Monte Carlo BLVD

NEWER CONSTRUCTION. Only a couple years old. New community of Paloma. Available Aug 1st, this beautiful condo has all the upgrades such as ceramic tile floors, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to name a few. The nice open floor plan leads you out to a peaceful view on the lanai overlooking the lake. Comes with attached 1 car garage. The very desirable Paloma community is located just minutes from beaches, dining, shopping and Coconut Point Mall. 1 year lease required. No pets. No smokers. 1st, and security(1 months rent) required for move in.