10010 Maddox LN

Magnificent lake view from this exceptional second floor apartment. This is a quiet area of Bonita Springs, easy access from Imperial Street, close to SW Florida International Airport and Cocoanut Mall. This 2 bedroom apartment features a 5 feet wide foyer with nice tile, brand new appliances, new countertops throughout, new sinks, faucets, blinds, freshly painted including baseboards and doors, brand new carpet in the bedrooms, bright kitchen, the trayed ceiling in the living and dining rooms.... AC was replaced in 2016, washer and dryer were replaced less than a year ago. You are practically getting a brand new unit. It will not last long. Call today to schedule your showing!