10010 Maddox LN
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

10010 Maddox LN

10010 Maddox Lane · (305) 395-9231
Location

10010 Maddox Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Magnificent lake view from this exceptional second floor apartment. This is a quiet area of Bonita Springs, easy access from Imperial Street, close to SW Florida International Airport and Cocoanut Mall. This 2 bedroom apartment features a 5 feet wide foyer with nice tile, brand new appliances, new countertops throughout, new sinks, faucets, blinds, freshly painted including baseboards and doors, brand new carpet in the bedrooms, bright kitchen, the trayed ceiling in the living and dining rooms.... AC was replaced in 2016, washer and dryer were replaced less than a year ago. You are practically getting a brand new unit. It will not last long. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Maddox LN have any available units?
10010 Maddox LN has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10010 Maddox LN have?
Some of 10010 Maddox LN's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Maddox LN currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Maddox LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Maddox LN pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Maddox LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 10010 Maddox LN offer parking?
No, 10010 Maddox LN does not offer parking.
Does 10010 Maddox LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10010 Maddox LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Maddox LN have a pool?
No, 10010 Maddox LN does not have a pool.
Does 10010 Maddox LN have accessible units?
No, 10010 Maddox LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Maddox LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Maddox LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 Maddox LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10010 Maddox LN has units with air conditioning.
