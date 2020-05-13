All apartments in Bithlo
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

18541 15th Avenue

18541 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18541 15th Avenue, Bithlo, FL 32833
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY!*** 3/2 Large manufactured home on huge lot** - ***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY!***

This home is over 1700 sq ft! Spacious lot include carport and outside utility room. Front porch, side porch and large lot for entertaining. Interior features all wood/laminate flooring, window coverings and fireplace! Open kitchen brings you lots of cabinets for storage, an island bar and tons of counter space. Call today for more details! This one is a steal for the price! LB JE

(RLNE5747712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18541 15th Avenue have any available units?
18541 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 18541 15th Avenue have?
Some of 18541 15th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18541 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18541 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18541 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18541 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 18541 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18541 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 18541 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18541 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18541 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18541 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18541 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18541 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18541 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18541 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18541 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18541 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

