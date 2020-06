Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Quiet Bisc Pk! Spectacular Mid-Century Modern renovated sprawling pool home with 4 bedrms and 2 bathrms...split bedroom plan, and lots of open space and large rooms (almost 2800 sq.ft.!). Huge family room with 2-zoned central AC - featuring open beamed ceilings with direct pool access. The 4th bedroom also has direct pool access and a walk-in closet. LOTS of closets- 2 closets in each bedroom! The kitchen opens to the family room and has a VIEW OF POOL- with new mosaic tiles! . Large carport for covered parking. Privacy pool is surrounded by a new fence with self-locking gates. *2 adult maximum. The best pool home deal size and upgrades on the market! Few blocks from Miami Shores and Miami Country Dade School. Pets ok, less than 45 pounds. Long term OR shorter term rental - UNFURNISHED!