/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3210 GULF BOULEVARD
3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1380 GULF BOULEVARD
1380 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1364 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 9TH FLOOR CORNER END CONDO. 2 BBEDROOM, 2 BATH, BEACH FRONT BUILDING. 1462 SF WITH WATER VIEWS. YOUR VERY OWN LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WITH A STORAGE CLOSET.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Here is your winter getaway! This is a beautifully updated corner unit with unobstructed Intracoastal water views and just steps to the beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
55 HARBOR VIEW LANE
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS will make you walk in and say "WOW" over and over! Wide open floor plan with high ceilings with a HUGE BALCONY with the most awesome views of the Intra-coastal, Bay and Gulf.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
67 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/02/20 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)
Similar Pages
Belleair Beach 1 BedroomsBelleair Beach 2 BedroomsBelleair Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleair Beach 3 Bedrooms
Belleair Beach Apartments with BalconyBelleair Beach Apartments with GarageBelleair Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL