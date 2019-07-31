3400 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Direct GULF FRONT 2BR/2BA plus Den corner unit condo on Belleair Beach. TOTALLY REMODELED condo with wrap around balcony offering PANORAMIC Views! Here the sounds of the waves along the shoreline and gorgeous sunsets every evening. Intimate building of 24 units. Kitchen has custom wood cabinets, Granite counters, crown molding and fluted trim. Polished marble flooring, upgraded appliance package, Newer Miami Dade Windows & Sliders, wet bar perfect for entertaining, open living / dining room combo overlooking the Gulf! Inside Utility Room & Office / Den or 3rd bedroom. Large Gulf front Master Suite with a two closets. Assigned parking space & plenty of Visitor Parking and oversized pool.