Home
/
Belleair Beach, FL
/
3400 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:43 PM

3400 GULF BOULEVARD

3400 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Direct GULF FRONT 2BR/2BA plus Den corner unit condo on Belleair Beach. TOTALLY REMODELED condo with wrap around balcony offering PANORAMIC Views! Here the sounds of the waves along the shoreline and gorgeous sunsets every evening. Intimate building of 24 units. Kitchen has custom wood cabinets, Granite counters, crown molding and fluted trim. Polished marble flooring, upgraded appliance package, Newer Miami Dade Windows & Sliders, wet bar perfect for entertaining, open living / dining room combo overlooking the Gulf! Inside Utility Room & Office / Den or 3rd bedroom. Large Gulf front Master Suite with a two closets. Assigned parking space & plenty of Visitor Parking and oversized pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3400 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3400 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3400 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
