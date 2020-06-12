2900 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding Central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Belleair Beach. Seasonal / Short Term rentals include $150 in electricity per month, internet and cable. Does not include application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent.