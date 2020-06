Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Available 06/01/2020! Beautifully renovated 2BR 2BA condo on Belleair Beach requiring only 1 month minimum. Gulf Belleair Beach Condo is situated directly on the pristine sand of the Gulf of Mexico and is offered completely TURN KEY. Close to restaurants, shopping, attractions, and the Jolly Trolley. $2200 per month off season and $3500 per month December 1 - February 15th. Leases for less than 6 months require additional 13% tax.