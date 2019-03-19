All apartments in Belleair Beach
120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD

120 Causeway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

120 Causeway Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SEASONAL or ANNUAL LEASE - LOCATION LOCATION! Belleair Beach 2bed/2bath/2car with large Florida room Home for ANNUAL Lease! Enjoy the beach life with gorgeous sunsets, fishing, strolls on the beach, wonderful restaurants and relaxing weekends with friends! Freshly painted inside and out, both bedrooms are good size with ample closet space, a screen and newly tiled patio off one bedroom and a newly tiled outdoor patio in the back for BBQs. Huge living room, NEW Grey Wood-look Tile flooring, NO CARPET, with large bright windows, hardwood flooring in the dining space and a large light/bright Florida room along the back of the home that is air conditioned. Brand New WASHER/DRYER included and kitchen is equipped with everything you need and a new stainless refrigerator.. HURRY! Don't miss this opportunity to Lease on the beach! Application Fee for Tenant Check.seasonal Available Feb.-May 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Beach, FL.
What amenities does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
