120 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SEASONAL or ANNUAL LEASE - LOCATION LOCATION! Belleair Beach 2bed/2bath/2car with large Florida room Home for ANNUAL Lease! Enjoy the beach life with gorgeous sunsets, fishing, strolls on the beach, wonderful restaurants and relaxing weekends with friends! Freshly painted inside and out, both bedrooms are good size with ample closet space, a screen and newly tiled patio off one bedroom and a newly tiled outdoor patio in the back for BBQs. Huge living room, NEW Grey Wood-look Tile flooring, NO CARPET, with large bright windows, hardwood flooring in the dining space and a large light/bright Florida room along the back of the home that is air conditioned. Brand New WASHER/DRYER included and kitchen is equipped with everything you need and a new stainless refrigerator.. HURRY! Don't miss this opportunity to Lease on the beach! Application Fee for Tenant Check.seasonal Available Feb.-May 2019.