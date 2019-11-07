All apartments in Belle Isle
7235 LAKE DRIVE
7235 LAKE DRIVE

7235 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7235 Lake Drive, Belle Isle, FL 32809

LAKE CONWAY! LAKEFRONT 3/2 W/OVER 1950 SQ FEET IN BELLE ISLE! GORGEOUS VIEWS FROM THE BOAT DOCK OF LAKE CONWAY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This centrally located 3/2 home has completely renovated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Brand new Ceramic Tile and new Carpet throughout unit. Huge Florida Room with plenty of windows to view Lake Conway. Property has Boat Dock that is in the process of being replaced, and a separate storage shed for all the water toys! Washer/Dryer hookups in Utility Room with wash sink and storage. NO PETS!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
7235 LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
What amenities does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 7235 LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7235 LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7235 LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belle Isle.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7235 LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7235 LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7235 LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7235 LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7235 LAKE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
