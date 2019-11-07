7235 LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LAKE CONWAY! LAKEFRONT 3/2 W/OVER 1950 SQ FEET IN BELLE ISLE! GORGEOUS VIEWS FROM THE BOAT DOCK OF LAKE CONWAY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This centrally located 3/2 home has completely renovated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Brand new Ceramic Tile and new Carpet throughout unit. Huge Florida Room with plenty of windows to view Lake Conway. Property has Boat Dock that is in the process of being replaced, and a separate storage shed for all the water toys! Washer/Dryer hookups in Utility Room with wash sink and storage. NO PETS!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.