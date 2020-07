Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to find a non-age restricted condo in the Garden of Beacon Square. This unit has had tasteful updates. Enjoy all high gloss ceramic tile flooring throughout, stone counter tops, new window treatments, newer appliances, & even its own washer & dryer set. Clean & move in ready. NO PETS allowed as per condo association. Separate HOA application & interview is required too.