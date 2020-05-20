All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive

3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive
Location

3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
***Available Now***Sweet 2BR 1BA home is move-in ready and offers comfort with 1018 sq.ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty landscaping and a covered front entry, an interior open concept floor plan combining living and dining rooms with easy care laminate wood flooring. The fully applianced kitchen is updated with granite counters, and the bedrooms each have ceiling fans and carpeting for comfort. A rear enclosed porch and private fenced yard, a one-car garage and covered carport complete this fabulous home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have any available units?
3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

