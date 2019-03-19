All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3407 Winder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3407 Winder Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3407 Winder Drive

3407 Winder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3407 Winder Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,030, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Winder Drive have any available units?
3407 Winder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
Is 3407 Winder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Winder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Winder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Winder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Winder Drive offer parking?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Winder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Winder Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Winder Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Winder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Winder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Winder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College