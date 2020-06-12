5310 26TH STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen. The living area is bright with natural light from the sliding glass doors that lead onto the screened lanai. The spacious master bedroom features large closets and access to the bathroom. Plush carpet in living areas with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath with neutral paint throughout making decorating a breeze! Pets negotiable, but no dangerous breeds! Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer.



Centrally located and just blocks away from State College of Florida, Garden Walk has all the amenities you need! A large sparkling community pool, spacious and nicely decorated clubhouse with full kitchen and a well-appointed gym! There are outdoor picnic areas on the treed grounds and the clubhouse overlooks a beautiful lake. Be close to everything, this complex is at the corner of 53rd (SR70) and 26th St. West in Bradenton. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer. Trash and Pest Control included in rent! 1 pet allowed, 35lbs max. No dangerous breeds.