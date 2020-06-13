7735 Rottingham Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 936 sq ft one car garage, w/d hook ups, spacious back yard, the nearby schools are Schrader Elementary School, Bayonet Point Middle School, Fivay High School - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1 car garage is a must see!! You will enjoy making plenty of memories in the huge fenced in yard! Huge kitchen and central heat and air are just a few of the attributes this home has to offer! Do not miss out on this opportunity! Contact us today to schedule a private tour! https://www.graystonefl.com/rentals/



(RLNE3821741)