/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9905 Gray Fox Drive
9905 Gray Fox Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
Comfortable Updated 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This home features an updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and solid wood cabinets, Vinyl Planking Flooring in the Living Areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Entertain on the Cement Patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11635 Scallop Drive
11635 Scallop Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1831 sqft
11635 Scallop Drive Available 08/01/20 Rare 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Port Richey - This home features 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths, nearly new kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tile in the Living/Dining Room/Kitchen/Baths, Brand New Carpet in all 4
1 of 9
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jasmine Lakes
10106 Willow Drive
10106 Willow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Refreshed 3/2/1 ini Port Richey - This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite, Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Newer Flooring and Freshly Painted inside. Enjoy the Screen enclosed lanai. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Brown Acres
11200 TAFT DRIVE
11200 Taft Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
676 sqft
Charming two bedroom one bath home with a carport. There is a large glass enclosed Florida Room overlooking the large fenced back yard. Central AC and heat, separate laundry room with roof for a full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Coming soon. 3bd/2ba SECTION 8 APPROVED - To be added to the showing wait list email Christy@Rentworkspm.com with your name, email address and phone #. We anticipate the home being ready for move in around September 15,2020.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Clemente East
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9120 hunt club ln
9120 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Nice 2bed 1bath great location - Property Id: 306382 New flooring new paint inside and out 1 car garage move in ready available July 1. Call Troy 1st month last month and month deposit required Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
6435 DREXEL DRIVE
6435 Drexel Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
GREAT CONDO ALL FRESHLY REDONE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT , UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. WATER, CABLE, TRASH INCLUDED,2 CAR PRIVATE CARPORT LOCATED 6 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR. WASHER AND DRYER IN CONDO, HUGE PRIVATE STORAGE SHED 25X8 INCLUDED.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
5641 Mercado Drive
5641 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1912 sqft
5641 Mercado Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8659 Castillian Way
8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
