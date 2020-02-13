All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7540 Birchwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7540 Birchwood Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7540 Birchwood Dr

7540 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7540 Birchwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with Bonus Room! No Carpet! Pet Friendly! - This Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home Offers the Following Features:

*Spacious Layout
*Tile Flooring Throughout - NO Carpet
*French Doors Lead to Bonus Room
*Kitchen features Lots of Cabinet Storage
*Two Full Bathrooms
*Spacious Bedrooms
*Ceiling Fans
*Garage Converted into Extra Storage/Utility Rooms
*Hookups for Washer/Dryer in Garage/Storage Room
*Fenced in Back Yard

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE1916434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have any available units?
7540 Birchwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7540 Birchwood Dr have?
Some of 7540 Birchwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 Birchwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Birchwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Birchwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7540 Birchwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7540 Birchwood Dr offers parking.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7540 Birchwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7540 Birchwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7540 Birchwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 Birchwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7540 Birchwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7540 Birchwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College