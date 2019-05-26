12224 Magnolia Grove Ln

Amenities
Beacon Woods - Property Id: 119084
Beautiful, oversized 1 bedroom patio home in beacon woods available for rent immediately. Freshly painted, new stainless appliance package, updated kitchen and bathroom, new fixtures, professionally landscaped with water feature on the back patio. Pets may be allowed after meeting with owner. Access to fitness center. Grounds maintained by owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119084
No Pets Allowed
