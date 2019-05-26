12224 Magnolia Grove Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pet friendly

Beautiful, oversized 1 bedroom patio home in beacon woods available for rent immediately. Freshly painted, new stainless appliance package, updated kitchen and bathroom, new fixtures, professionally landscaped with water feature on the back patio. Pets may be allowed after meeting with owner. Access to fitness center. Grounds maintained by owner.

