9398 84TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Adorable home on corner lot has circular driveway with plenty of parking area. Entrance to home into cozy tiled sun room which then offers den/office/3rd bedroom (where the dryer is located in the closet) or into open living area with laminate flooring which flows into spacious eat in kitchen. There is a door off the kitchen which takes you to the huge side and back fully fenced landscaped yard. There are two bedrooms with nice size closets, a fully remodeled bathroom with marble tiled shower. The washing machine is located in the closet just off the bathroom area. Newer a/c and roof and there is a shed in the back yard which houses the lawn mower and pressure washer which is there for your use and enjoyment. The home includes outside pest control. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider a cat with pet fee.