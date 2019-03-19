9398 84TH STREET N

Amenities
Adorable home on corner lot has circular driveway with plenty of parking area. Entrance to home into cozy tiled sun room which then offers den/office/3rd bedroom (where the dryer is located in the closet) or into open living area with laminate flooring which flows into spacious eat in kitchen. There is a door off the kitchen which takes you to the huge side and back fully fenced landscaped yard. There are two bedrooms with nice size closets, a fully remodeled bathroom with marble tiled shower. The washing machine is located in the closet just off the bathroom area. Newer a/c and roof and there is a shed in the back yard which houses the lawn mower and pressure washer which is there for your use and enjoyment. The home includes outside pest control. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider a cat with pet fee.