Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is clean, spacious and well maintained. Second floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available. The Maidstone community is in the desirable golf course community of Bardmoor. Walking distance to shopping and several restaurants and a short drive to world class beaches. 30 minute driving distance to beautiful downtown St Petersburg and local airports. Availability and rates vary by season. Rates listed are for high season months.