Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

8699 Magnolia Dr

8699 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8699 Magnolia Drive, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

Relaxing Seminole - Looking for your dream kitchen and space in the yard?
This house is the one.
Beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances...it just makes your food taste better!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large Bonus Room which could be your 4th bedroom, game room or anything you want it to be.

Bathrooms are remodeled with tile and wood laminate throughout the home. Step outside to the large screened lanai and cool off in the sparkling pool with plenty of room to run around in the over-sized corner lot. This yard is fenced!

Great location in Seminole and minutes from shopping. Give us a call to preview!

Pool Service is included. Apply on line or go to:
WWW.RPMTradeWinds.com and click on the rentals tab.

(RLNE5831806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have any available units?
8699 Magnolia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8699 Magnolia Dr have?
Some of 8699 Magnolia Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8699 Magnolia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8699 Magnolia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8699 Magnolia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8699 Magnolia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr offer parking?
No, 8699 Magnolia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8699 Magnolia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8699 Magnolia Dr has a pool.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have accessible units?
No, 8699 Magnolia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8699 Magnolia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8699 Magnolia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8699 Magnolia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

