8699 Magnolia Dr

Relaxing Seminole - Looking for your dream kitchen and space in the yard?

This house is the one.

Beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances...it just makes your food taste better!



This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large Bonus Room which could be your 4th bedroom, game room or anything you want it to be.



Bathrooms are remodeled with tile and wood laminate throughout the home. Step outside to the large screened lanai and cool off in the sparkling pool with plenty of room to run around in the over-sized corner lot. This yard is fenced!



Great location in Seminole and minutes from shopping. Give us a call to preview!



Pool Service is included. Apply on line or go to:

WWW.RPMTradeWinds.com and click on the rentals tab.



