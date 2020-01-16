7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Breathtaking Seminole townhome in gated community on premium bayou lot. Master bedroom downstairs, grand vaulted living area, breakfast nook off kitchen that has solid wood cabinets with granite countertops. Large laundry room and full two-car garage. Screen porch for peaceful evenings overlooking Florida native habitat. Two bedrooms and hall bath upstairs along with massive loft that can provide several living options from play room to at-home office. Walk to community pool. Enjoy easy access to major commuters and just minutes from southern beaches. Rent includes ground and pool maintenance. One very small pet considered. Bardmoor Elementary, Osceola Middle, Dixie Hollins High.