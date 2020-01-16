All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD

7717 Caponata Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7717 Caponata Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Breathtaking Seminole townhome in gated community on premium bayou lot. Master bedroom downstairs, grand vaulted living area, breakfast nook off kitchen that has solid wood cabinets with granite countertops. Large laundry room and full two-car garage. Screen porch for peaceful evenings overlooking Florida native habitat. Two bedrooms and hall bath upstairs along with massive loft that can provide several living options from play room to at-home office. Walk to community pool. Enjoy easy access to major commuters and just minutes from southern beaches. Rent includes ground and pool maintenance. One very small pet considered. Bardmoor Elementary, Osceola Middle, Dixie Hollins High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have any available units?
7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7717 CAPONATA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBardmoor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bardmoor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FL
Longboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg