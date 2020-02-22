All apartments in Bardmoor
Bardmoor, FL
10085 84th Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 10:15 PM

10085 84th Street

10085 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10085 84th Street, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10085 84th Street have any available units?
10085 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
Is 10085 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10085 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10085 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10085 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10085 84th Street offer parking?
No, 10085 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10085 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10085 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10085 84th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10085 84th Street has a pool.
Does 10085 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 10085 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10085 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10085 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10085 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10085 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

