710 TUCKER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Location, Location!!! Property has 3 bed, 2 bath, with pool in a good location, schools, near to 408, and other majors rd! All your shopping needs is near, also walking distance from school. This is a must to see!!! Easier to show!