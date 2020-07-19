All apartments in Azalea Park
710 TUCKER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 TUCKER AVENUE

710 Tucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 Tucker Avenue, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location!!! Property has 3 bed, 2 bath, with pool in a good location, schools, near to 408, and other majors rd! All your shopping needs is near, also walking distance from school. This is a must to see!!! Easier to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have any available units?
710 TUCKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have?
Some of 710 TUCKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 TUCKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
710 TUCKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 TUCKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 710 TUCKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azalea Park.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 710 TUCKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 TUCKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 710 TUCKER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 710 TUCKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 TUCKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 TUCKER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 TUCKER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
