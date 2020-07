Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Old Florida charm married with modern amenities! Easy walk to the beach from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2,300 sq ft. Gourmet kitchen with island; formal dining room; family room; irrigation system. Sensibly furnished home is available for a 7 month lease only. Perfect for someone new to the area or building a home. Utilities and lawn care included with rent. Adjacent, empty lot is not part of this property.