760 TRITON RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath. Guest bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors and standard closet. Third bedroom is set up as an office with desk / computer work station, tile floors, standard closet and room for a blow up mattress. Full bathroom with tub / shower combo and single vanity. Living room features wood style laminate floors, ceiling fan / light combo and 55'' LCD TV with Direct TV and High Speed Internet. Spacious kitchen with wood style laminate floors, dining table, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter top space.