Atlantic Beach, FL
760 TRITON RD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

760 TRITON RD

760 Triton Road · (904) 514-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath. Guest bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors and standard closet. Third bedroom is set up as an office with desk / computer work station, tile floors, standard closet and room for a blow up mattress. Full bathroom with tub / shower combo and single vanity. Living room features wood style laminate floors, ceiling fan / light combo and 55'' LCD TV with Direct TV and High Speed Internet. Spacious kitchen with wood style laminate floors, dining table, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter top space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 TRITON RD have any available units?
760 TRITON RD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 760 TRITON RD have?
Some of 760 TRITON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 TRITON RD currently offering any rent specials?
760 TRITON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 TRITON RD pet-friendly?
No, 760 TRITON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 760 TRITON RD offer parking?
No, 760 TRITON RD does not offer parking.
Does 760 TRITON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 TRITON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 TRITON RD have a pool?
No, 760 TRITON RD does not have a pool.
Does 760 TRITON RD have accessible units?
No, 760 TRITON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 760 TRITON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 TRITON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 TRITON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 TRITON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
