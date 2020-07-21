All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

480 Stocks St.

480 Stocks St · No Longer Available
Location

480 Stocks St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
480 Stocks St. Available 08/31/19 Life is better at the beach! - This updated beach townhome will make you and yours happy each and every day. The spacious floorplan and convenient location make it the perfect spot to call home. The large bedrooms and closets will be a welcome accommodation each day as well as the open kitchen and living areas.

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. Once the property turn is complete, you will be able to tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5093754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Stocks St. have any available units?
480 Stocks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 480 Stocks St. currently offering any rent specials?
480 Stocks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Stocks St. pet-friendly?
No, 480 Stocks St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 480 Stocks St. offer parking?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not offer parking.
Does 480 Stocks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Stocks St. have a pool?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not have a pool.
Does 480 Stocks St. have accessible units?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Stocks St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Stocks St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Stocks St. does not have units with air conditioning.
