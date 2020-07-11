Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atlantic Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
5 Units Available
North Beach
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
50 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
43 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Sandalwood
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Results within 10 miles of Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
70 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
5 Units Available
Alderman Park
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Deerwood
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 10 at 09:58am
$
21 Units Available
Windy Hill
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1550 sqft
Upscale apartments with oversized garden tubs, maple cabinetry and 9-foot ceilings. Play sand volleyball, exercise, grill out, and more on-site. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Near I-295.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Deerwood
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1511 sqft
Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
24 Units Available
Miramar
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
168 Units Available
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1392 sqft
Perfectly situated between rising and bustling downtown Jacksonville and some of the best beaches in the country, Bainbridge Town Center East caters to those who work hard, play hard. Surrounded by the luxurious St.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Deerwood
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,105
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1180 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass...National Apartment Associations winner for 2016 Best Community!! Come experience a world of chic apartment living in the prestigious Southside area.
City Guide for Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Atlantic Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atlantic Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Atlantic Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

