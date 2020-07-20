2263 OCEANFOREST DR W

Amenities

Be Home for the holidays This home has wonderful living space inside & out! Freshly painted & all new carpet Entertaining begins in the cooks kitchen with white designer cabinets, granite counters, Sub Zero fridge & Jenn Air double ovens. Great room with dramatic stacked stone fire place, solid cherry built ins & wet bar with Sub Zero Wine Chiller. Light Bright family room is open to the kitchen. This home has so many architectural details like tongue & grove ceiling in the master, Italian granite steam shower, custom built ins & crown molding . Split floor plan with private master, his & her walk ins. 5 bedrooms plus an office. Low maintenance back yard, paver fire pit, catch the ocean breezes in the screened lanai. Laundry/mud room & 3 car garage. Close to everything in Atlantic Beach