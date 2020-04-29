All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1911 MARY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1911 MARY ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1911 MARY ST

1911 Mary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1911 Mary Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has been recently renovated with wood plank and tile flooring, granite counter-tops and updated light fixtures. The kitchen offers Oak shaker cabinets with granite counter tops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious master bedroom has a modern bathroom with new vanity, subway tile and mosaic accented stand up shower! Fenced in and private back yard. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live minutes from Atlantic Beach, shopping and more. Renter's insurance is required. Resident Benefit Package: $15/mo. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. breed restrictions apply. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max.Nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.Pet Rent per pet: $15/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 MARY ST have any available units?
1911 MARY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1911 MARY ST have?
Some of 1911 MARY ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 MARY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1911 MARY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 MARY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 MARY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1911 MARY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1911 MARY ST offers parking.
Does 1911 MARY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 MARY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 MARY ST have a pool?
No, 1911 MARY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1911 MARY ST have accessible units?
No, 1911 MARY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 MARY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 MARY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 MARY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 MARY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville