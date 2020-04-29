1911 MARY ST

Amenities

This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home has been recently renovated with wood plank and tile flooring, granite counter-tops and updated light fixtures. The kitchen offers Oak shaker cabinets with granite counter tops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious master bedroom has a modern bathroom with new vanity, subway tile and mosaic accented stand up shower! Fenced in and private back yard. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live minutes from Atlantic Beach, shopping and more. Renter's insurance is required. Resident Benefit Package: $15/mo. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max. breed restrictions apply. Pets under 70lbs considered. 2 max.Nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs.Pet Rent per pet: $15/mo.