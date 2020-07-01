Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated Atlantic beach home just a short walk to private beach access! This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath features an open floor plan great for entertaining and updates throughout. 2 master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The master upstairs boasts a fireplace and a private screened balcony overlooking the salt water pool. Large remodeled kitchen with gas appliances is a chef's delight! Outdoor shower to keep the sand outside! Home can be rented fully furnished or empty! Make 1769 Seminole Rd your next home!