All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1769 SEMINOLE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1769 SEMINOLE RD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

1769 SEMINOLE RD

1769 Seminole Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1769 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated Atlantic beach home just a short walk to private beach access! This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath features an open floor plan great for entertaining and updates throughout. 2 master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The master upstairs boasts a fireplace and a private screened balcony overlooking the salt water pool. Large remodeled kitchen with gas appliances is a chef's delight! Outdoor shower to keep the sand outside! Home can be rented fully furnished or empty! Make 1769 Seminole Rd your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have any available units?
1769 SEMINOLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have?
Some of 1769 SEMINOLE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 SEMINOLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1769 SEMINOLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 SEMINOLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1769 SEMINOLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD offer parking?
No, 1769 SEMINOLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 SEMINOLE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 1769 SEMINOLE RD has a pool.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have accessible units?
No, 1769 SEMINOLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 SEMINOLE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 SEMINOLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 SEMINOLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville