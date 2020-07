Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming well-kept townhome, walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops, & bars of the Atlantic Beach Town Center. Extremely convenient with the new Gate Gas Station and ABBQ just 1 block away. Enjoy 2 large bedrooms upstairs with jack and jill bathroom, two large walk in closets, master bedroom balcony, fenced-in backyard great for entertaining, and plenty of parking in the expanded front driveway. This rental wont be available for long!