Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:42 AM

1144 E Coast Dr

1144 East Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1144 East Coast Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Look no further than this gorgeous, coastal Atlantic Beach home! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is just 2 blocks to the ocean and a few blocks to the Beaches Town Center! The shake shingle and painted brick exterior makes it the perfect Atlantic Beach style. The kitchen includes custom cabinets, marble counter tops with a large island, and Thermador appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Open the French doors to your very own putting green and enjoy the ocean breeze. The home boasts 2 large balconies, one off the expansive 2nd floor master suite and the other off the landing and guest bedroom. The 2 car garage gives you room for your golf cart to enjoy everything Atlantic Beach has to offer! Application is $60 per person. Processing fee of $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 E Coast Dr have any available units?
1144 E Coast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1144 E Coast Dr have?
Some of 1144 E Coast Dr's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 E Coast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1144 E Coast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 E Coast Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 E Coast Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1144 E Coast Dr offers parking.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 E Coast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr have a pool?
No, 1144 E Coast Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr have accessible units?
No, 1144 E Coast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 E Coast Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 E Coast Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1144 E Coast Dr has units with air conditioning.
