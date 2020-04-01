1144 E Coast Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Look no further than this gorgeous, coastal Atlantic Beach home! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is just 2 blocks to the ocean and a few blocks to the Beaches Town Center! The shake shingle and painted brick exterior makes it the perfect Atlantic Beach style. The kitchen includes custom cabinets, marble counter tops with a large island, and Thermador appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Open the French doors to your very own putting green and enjoy the ocean breeze. The home boasts 2 large balconies, one off the expansive 2nd floor master suite and the other off the landing and guest bedroom. The 2 car garage gives you room for your golf cart to enjoy everything Atlantic Beach has to offer! Application is $60 per person. Processing fee of $100.