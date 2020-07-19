All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 110 JACKSON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
110 JACKSON RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

110 JACKSON RD

110 Jackson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

110 Jackson Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Brand New in Atlantic Beach!! . Will be ready June 2019. Each house has 1741 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, custom kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank floors, security system, laundry room with washer/dryer provided. Fenced rear yard and covered patio. One car garage. Window coverings already installed. Bike to the beach, Jack Russell Park, shops and restaurants at Beaches Town Center. Walk 2 blocks to the new Atlantic Beach Arts Market and 3 blocks to the Atlantic Beach Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 JACKSON RD have any available units?
110 JACKSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 110 JACKSON RD have?
Some of 110 JACKSON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 JACKSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
110 JACKSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 JACKSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 110 JACKSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 110 JACKSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 110 JACKSON RD offers parking.
Does 110 JACKSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 JACKSON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 JACKSON RD have a pool?
No, 110 JACKSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 110 JACKSON RD have accessible units?
No, 110 JACKSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 110 JACKSON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 JACKSON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 JACKSON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 JACKSON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville