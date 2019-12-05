9904 Sage Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

$250.00 move-in incentive off for the month of December! If you need some space look no further than this huge home! It boasts a 3 car garage and on a huge corner lot. Step through the front door of this beauty into a formal dining area connected to the updated kitchen. Between the formal dining and kitchen you will find a wine bar as well as a walk in pantry. The kitchen is fully updated looking over the living dining combo. Located right off of the kitchen you will find a half bathroom as well a downstairs laundry. The master is also located downstairs with dual vanities, garden tub, and walk in shower. Master closet is big enough for the master shopper. Upstairs you will find a bonus room that is absolutely huge! There are 4 bedrooms also located up stairs. Two bathrooms that both have dual sink vanities. To top it off in this beautiful home there is an additional laundry room upstairs. The community offers a pool, playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Schedule your private showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: Large Bonus Room, Two Laundry Rooms, Newer Construction