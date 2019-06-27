909 CHIPAWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Available Now! Waterfront Home with private dock located on deep water canal in Apollo Beach. Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 1908 S.F. of living area. Ceramic floor tile is located throughout living area with carpeting in 3 bedrooms. Large great room with separate dining area. Extra large screen room with ceramic floor tile plus an oversize sun deck all overlooking the water and your private dock. (This dock does not have a boat lift). The kitchen has wrap around cabinets and pass through to the screen room for easy enjoyable entertaining and dining with water front views. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, Side x Side refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enjoy award winning Apollo Beach restaurants by land or sea. Pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. Set your sails or motor boat to this waterfront home today!