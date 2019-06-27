All apartments in Apollo Beach
909 CHIPAWAY DRIVE
909 CHIPAWAY DRIVE

909 Chipaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Chipaway Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Waterfront Home with private dock located on deep water canal in Apollo Beach. Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 1908 S.F. of living area. Ceramic floor tile is located throughout living area with carpeting in 3 bedrooms. Large great room with separate dining area. Extra large screen room with ceramic floor tile plus an oversize sun deck all overlooking the water and your private dock. (This dock does not have a boat lift). The kitchen has wrap around cabinets and pass through to the screen room for easy enjoyable entertaining and dining with water front views. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, Side x Side refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enjoy award winning Apollo Beach restaurants by land or sea. Pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. Set your sails or motor boat to this waterfront home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

