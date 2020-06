Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area. This house features a 3 bedroom 2 bath with an oversized three car garage. House was fully renovated and is beautifully decorated. A dream kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters and Stainless steel appliances.