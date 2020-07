Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

Beautiful Covington Park Home - You are viewing a beautiful home nestled within the Covington Park community in Apollo Beach. This home boasts an open family/dining area, washer/dryer in home, ceiling fans in every room, and a screened in lanai. Close to major roadways and shopping centers this home has it all. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!



