Apollo Beach, FL
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE

7304 Meeting House Lane · (813) 815-7653
Location

7304 Meeting House Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available July! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome. Main floor master is convenient, plus a secondary bedroom with ensuite bathroom upstairs! You have a fully screened-in back porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing. You will feel right at home in your large living area, open concept kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen... gas range, granite counter tops, tons of storage and a nice island will make you an amateur chef! Small loft space upstairs and the 2 guest rooms share a guest bath, and the other has a private ensuite! Large ally access 2 car garage + tons of off street guest parking completes this idyllic rental. You won't find a better community! Waterset has 2 clubhouses, 3 pools, an onsite Cafe, 2 gyms, a splash park, and abundance of walking trails/parks to enjoy. Located within minutes of I75, a short commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Sarasota, and beaches! Come see why Waterset is the #1 selling community in Tampa Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have any available units?
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE does offer parking.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
