7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE

Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available July! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome. Main floor master is convenient, plus a secondary bedroom with ensuite bathroom upstairs! You have a fully screened-in back porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing. You will feel right at home in your large living area, open concept kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen... gas range, granite counter tops, tons of storage and a nice island will make you an amateur chef! Small loft space upstairs and the 2 guest rooms share a guest bath, and the other has a private ensuite! Large ally access 2 car garage + tons of off street guest parking completes this idyllic rental. You won't find a better community! Waterset has 2 clubhouses, 3 pools, an onsite Cafe, 2 gyms, a splash park, and abundance of walking trails/parks to enjoy. Located within minutes of I75, a short commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Sarasota, and beaches! Come see why Waterset is the #1 selling community in Tampa Bay!