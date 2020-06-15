All apartments in Apollo Beach
7009 Makers Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7009 Makers Way

7009 Makers Way · (813) 610-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7009 Makers Way · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room. This home features, high ceilings, tile throughout with carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized master bedroom which allows space for a sitting area and two walk in closets. Master bath with walk in shower, separate sinks, granite counters and wood cabinets. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast barGreat room with sliders leading out to screened lanai. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Lawn care included in the monthly rental amount. Community offers: walking/biking trails, state of the art clubhouse, cafe, fitness center, 2 pools, dog park, playgrounds, splash park and Waterset Charter School. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. Must see this beautiful home. It will not last long on the market.
Additional HOA application
HOA approval needed.

(RLNE5557669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Makers Way have any available units?
7009 Makers Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7009 Makers Way have?
Some of 7009 Makers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Makers Way currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Makers Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Makers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Makers Way is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Makers Way offer parking?
No, 7009 Makers Way does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Makers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 Makers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Makers Way have a pool?
Yes, 7009 Makers Way has a pool.
Does 7009 Makers Way have accessible units?
No, 7009 Makers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Makers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Makers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Makers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 Makers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
