7009 Makers Way

Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room. This home features, high ceilings, tile throughout with carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized master bedroom which allows space for a sitting area and two walk in closets. Master bath with walk in shower, separate sinks, granite counters and wood cabinets. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast barGreat room with sliders leading out to screened lanai. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Lawn care included in the monthly rental amount. Community offers: walking/biking trails, state of the art clubhouse, cafe, fitness center, 2 pools, dog park, playgrounds, splash park and Waterset Charter School. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. Must see this beautiful home. It will not last long on the market.

