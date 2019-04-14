Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pet friendly

6908 Makers Way Available 06/15/19 - This gorgeous better than new two story home in Waterset comes with 5 beds & 3 baths. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets with crown molding and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. Washer, dryer and grounds maintenance are included. This all inclusive community features parks to play in, resort style pools to swim in with a water slide, a restaurant to eat in and miles of walking/nature trails with exercise stations along the way. Waterset is also home to the brand new K - 12 Waterset Charter School. This home is centrally located minutes from I -75 with an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill and the beautiful Sarasota Beaches.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4787752)