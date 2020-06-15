6807 Exeter Park Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146



Owner Financing

NO BANK REQUIREMENTS

Down payment and monthly payment required

Priced at $184,900

Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.

Lease Purchase terms Available. Down payment and monthly required. Tile Floors and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is open and has a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include Fridge, Gas stove, Microwave and dishwasher.

Partial privacy fence in back yard. and a 2 car garage with openers. It is located in a HOA controlled community with clubhouse and pool. Property originally built in 2003

The area is a great location near I-75, US 301, and US 1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190146

