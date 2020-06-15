6807 Exeter Park Pl

Amenities
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146
Owner Financing
NO BANK REQUIREMENTS
Down payment and monthly payment required
Priced at $184,900
Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
Lease Purchase terms Available. Down payment and monthly required. Tile Floors and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is open and has a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include Fridge, Gas stove, Microwave and dishwasher.
Partial privacy fence in back yard. and a 2 car garage with openers. It is located in a HOA controlled community with clubhouse and pool. Property originally built in 2003
The area is a great location near I-75, US 301, and US 1.
