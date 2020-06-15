All apartments in Apollo Beach
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Pl

6807 Exeter Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Covington Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146

Owner Financing
NO BANK REQUIREMENTS
Down payment and monthly payment required
Priced at $184,900
Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
Lease Purchase terms Available. Down payment and monthly required. Tile Floors and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen is open and has a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include Fridge, Gas stove, Microwave and dishwasher.
Partial privacy fence in back yard. and a 2 car garage with openers. It is located in a HOA controlled community with clubhouse and pool. Property originally built in 2003
The area is a great location near I-75, US 301, and US 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190146
Property Id 190146

(RLNE5650840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

