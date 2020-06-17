6520 KING PALM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Because You Deserve This Folks!!! When you rent this home you will be moving into an endless vacation type lifestyle! You'll never want to leave! This is, essentially, where your weekend will never end! Florida sunshine! Swimming in your gargantuan 34ft x 18ft, newly Quartz finished, newly tiled, 8ft deep-end pool! Sunbathing around the deck! Dining under the spacious under-roof lanai! Enjoying an afternoon or evening cocktail as you watch the sunset &/or dolphins playing! Grilling or Chilling, the entertaining opportunities are endless here! Like to fish? Cast a line right off your newly renovated dock, with new joists, decking & concrete encased pilings! Shore power & water are here, with an 18,000lb lift for that bigger vessel! Prefer to fish offshore, or maybe just take a leisurely ride to watch the sunset? Drop your boat in and you're a short 2 mile ride out to open Tampa Bay waters! No Bridges!! Or maybe meander around the Apollo Beach canals & visit your neighbors! With all this fun outside, it may be easy to overlook you'll will be getting this gorgeous, nearly totally renovated home as well! Numerous big ticket mechanical & designer improvements, including: Renovated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, and featuring a pocket-sliding window to service lanai area! Both bathrooms done, with new vanities, shower/tubs, double sinks & granite counters! All new Luxury Plank Vinyl flooring just installed in foyer, living room, family room, dining room, master bedroom & master bath!! New rug & padding recently installed in secondary bedrooms! New garage door & newer opener, with newer pull down stairs for attic access! Fresh paint throughout! Newer pool cage screening! New pool pump motor & seals! Not to mention newer HVAC, updated electric panel, breakers & points, re-piped plumbing AND newer thermal windows! This home is a beauty & move-in ready folks! Just bring your furniture, clothing & toothbrush! And NO HOA fees or constraints here!! You will find yourself conveniently located near dining, groceries, churches, golfing, medical & hospitals, and parks (both human & fur friends!) in this much sought after Apollo Beach community! Awesome neighborhood spirit here as well, with annual holiday block parties & pot-luck dinners! Check out the pictures, DEFINITELY VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR, then call to make your viewing appointment today!! Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity To Pamper Yourself!! *One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged*