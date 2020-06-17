All apartments in Apollo Beach
6520 KING PALM WAY
6520 KING PALM WAY

6520 King Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

6520 King Palm Way, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Because You Deserve This Folks!!! When you rent this home you will be moving into an endless vacation type lifestyle! You'll never want to leave! This is, essentially, where your weekend will never end! Florida sunshine! Swimming in your gargantuan 34ft x 18ft, newly Quartz finished, newly tiled, 8ft deep-end pool! Sunbathing around the deck! Dining under the spacious under-roof lanai! Enjoying an afternoon or evening cocktail as you watch the sunset &/or dolphins playing! Grilling or Chilling, the entertaining opportunities are endless here! Like to fish? Cast a line right off your newly renovated dock, with new joists, decking & concrete encased pilings! Shore power & water are here, with an 18,000lb lift for that bigger vessel! Prefer to fish offshore, or maybe just take a leisurely ride to watch the sunset? Drop your boat in and you're a short 2 mile ride out to open Tampa Bay waters! No Bridges!! Or maybe meander around the Apollo Beach canals & visit your neighbors! With all this fun outside, it may be easy to overlook you'll will be getting this gorgeous, nearly totally renovated home as well! Numerous big ticket mechanical & designer improvements, including: Renovated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, and featuring a pocket-sliding window to service lanai area! Both bathrooms done, with new vanities, shower/tubs, double sinks & granite counters! All new Luxury Plank Vinyl flooring just installed in foyer, living room, family room, dining room, master bedroom & master bath!! New rug & padding recently installed in secondary bedrooms! New garage door & newer opener, with newer pull down stairs for attic access! Fresh paint throughout! Newer pool cage screening! New pool pump motor & seals! Not to mention newer HVAC, updated electric panel, breakers & points, re-piped plumbing AND newer thermal windows! This home is a beauty & move-in ready folks! Just bring your furniture, clothing & toothbrush! And NO HOA fees or constraints here!! You will find yourself conveniently located near dining, groceries, churches, golfing, medical & hospitals, and parks (both human & fur friends!) in this much sought after Apollo Beach community! Awesome neighborhood spirit here as well, with annual holiday block parties & pot-luck dinners! Check out the pictures, DEFINITELY VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR, then call to make your viewing appointment today!! Don't Miss Out On This Opportunity To Pamper Yourself!! *One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have any available units?
6520 KING PALM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6520 KING PALM WAY have?
Some of 6520 KING PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 KING PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6520 KING PALM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 KING PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6520 KING PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6520 KING PALM WAY does offer parking.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 KING PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6520 KING PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 6520 KING PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 KING PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 KING PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6520 KING PALM WAY has units with air conditioning.
