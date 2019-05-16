All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated May 16 2019

5413 Sandy Shell Dr.

5413 Sandy Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Sandy Shell Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR/3BA Picturesque Lake View Family Home in Apollo Beach - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This 4BR/3BA double-car garage is the picturesque family home. Spacious living area and separate eat-in kitchen, huge dining area perfect for holiday parties & dinners. Large master suite, with master bathroom garden tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy morning coffee while overlooking the beautiful lake view from your backyard. Perfect home for a growing family.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.

(RLNE4269679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have any available units?
5413 Sandy Shell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have?
Some of 5413 Sandy Shell Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Sandy Shell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. offers parking.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have a pool?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 Sandy Shell Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
