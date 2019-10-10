All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
422 ISLEBAY DRIVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

422 ISLEBAY DRIVE

422 Islebay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

422 Islebay Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
RESORT LIVING YEAR ROUND! Beautiful waterfront home with boat dock and 9000 lb lift in this wonderful gated community. The west facing lanai means beautiful sunsets in the privacy of your own home. This home boasts a first floor master with a large walk in closet. The master bath has split sinks and a walk in shower in addition to the garden tub. Three large bedrooms upstairs share a bath with two sinks. The kitchen overlooks the dinning area and family room for easy entertaining. A front room is flex space, great for an office, second living area or formal dining area. Enjoy all the amenities of MiraBay, which include a heated pool, water-slide and more. There is an on-site fitness center, Cafe by the pool and the Outfitter Bait & Tackle Shop. Other amenities include tennis, basketball, parks & playgrounds and tons of organized activities. Boat registration for Mira Bay = $550 for the first year, $50 renewal annually. 700 credit score and 3xs in rent in net income is required for this home. Military discount offered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have any available units?
422 ISLEBAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have?
Some of 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
422 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa