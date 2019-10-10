422 ISLEBAY DRIVE

Amenities

RESORT LIVING YEAR ROUND! Beautiful waterfront home with boat dock and 9000 lb lift in this wonderful gated community. The west facing lanai means beautiful sunsets in the privacy of your own home. This home boasts a first floor master with a large walk in closet. The master bath has split sinks and a walk in shower in addition to the garden tub. Three large bedrooms upstairs share a bath with two sinks. The kitchen overlooks the dinning area and family room for easy entertaining. A front room is flex space, great for an office, second living area or formal dining area. Enjoy all the amenities of MiraBay, which include a heated pool, water-slide and more. There is an on-site fitness center, Cafe by the pool and the Outfitter Bait & Tackle Shop. Other amenities include tennis, basketball, parks & playgrounds and tons of organized activities. Boat registration for Mira Bay = $550 for the first year, $50 renewal annually. 700 credit score and 3xs in rent in net income is required for this home. Military discount offered.