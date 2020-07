Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

300 Flamingo Dr - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. COZY 2 BEDROOM AND GARAGE MADE INTO A BONUS ROOM. HOME HAS CAR PORT & SCREENED LANAI. TERRAZZO FLOOR THROUGH. KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR & STOVE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED BEDROOM. CEILING FANS. UTILITY ROOM INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER. FENCED BACKYARD. STORAGE UNIT. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND BANKS. ***At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3424193)