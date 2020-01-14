Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub volleyball court

217 Oceania Ct - LO - Please call Courtney Welch at (813) 416-3051 for more information on this home. Are you looking for a BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, COMPLETELY FURNISHED/TURN KEY home that is ready for you to move into ASAP?!?! Then THIS IS IT!! This GORGEOUS one of a kind 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa has been remodeled and has everything you could possibly want or need throughout the entire home (all you need to do is bring your clothes)!! There is marble flooring throughout the home, granite countertops, large cabinets in the spacey kitchen, dual sinks in the beautifully remodeled master bathroom, wonderfully decorated private office space, stunning crown molding, large walk in closet in the master bedroom, gorgeous light fixtures and chandeliers in many of the rooms, a screened front and back porch with outdoor furniture and breathtaking furniture and accent pieces that you would get the opportunity to enjoy throughout the entire home!! AND if ALL of that doesn't make you want to move in right away...this home is also apart of the HIGHLY DESIRED AND GORGEOUS gated waterfront community of MiraBay!! This community features a huge clubhouse with a resort style pool, hot tub, lap pool, water slide, cafe, fitness center, playground, dock, sand volleyball court and MORE!! This listing is going to go quickly so COME SEE IT WHILE YOU CAN!!!!! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE3652615)