Apollo Beach, FL
217 Oceania Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

217 Oceania Ct

217 Oceania Court · No Longer Available
Location

217 Oceania Court, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
217 Oceania Ct - LO - Please call Courtney Welch at (813) 416-3051 for more information on this home. Are you looking for a BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, COMPLETELY FURNISHED/TURN KEY home that is ready for you to move into ASAP?!?! Then THIS IS IT!! This GORGEOUS one of a kind 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa has been remodeled and has everything you could possibly want or need throughout the entire home (all you need to do is bring your clothes)!! There is marble flooring throughout the home, granite countertops, large cabinets in the spacey kitchen, dual sinks in the beautifully remodeled master bathroom, wonderfully decorated private office space, stunning crown molding, large walk in closet in the master bedroom, gorgeous light fixtures and chandeliers in many of the rooms, a screened front and back porch with outdoor furniture and breathtaking furniture and accent pieces that you would get the opportunity to enjoy throughout the entire home!! AND if ALL of that doesn't make you want to move in right away...this home is also apart of the HIGHLY DESIRED AND GORGEOUS gated waterfront community of MiraBay!! This community features a huge clubhouse with a resort style pool, hot tub, lap pool, water slide, cafe, fitness center, playground, dock, sand volleyball court and MORE!! This listing is going to go quickly so COME SEE IT WHILE YOU CAN!!!!! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE3652615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Oceania Ct have any available units?
217 Oceania Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 217 Oceania Ct have?
Some of 217 Oceania Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Oceania Ct currently offering any rent specials?
217 Oceania Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Oceania Ct pet-friendly?
No, 217 Oceania Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 217 Oceania Ct offer parking?
No, 217 Oceania Ct does not offer parking.
Does 217 Oceania Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Oceania Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Oceania Ct have a pool?
Yes, 217 Oceania Ct has a pool.
Does 217 Oceania Ct have accessible units?
No, 217 Oceania Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Oceania Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Oceania Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Oceania Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Oceania Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
